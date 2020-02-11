Singing Valentines create traditions for lovebirds in Wausau

If you’re still looking for a gift for that special someone, the UW-Stevens Point at Wausau concert choir might have just the thing for you. For their 33rd year the group will deliver singing valentines to loved ones on Valentine’s Day, Friday February 14th.

UW-Stevens Point at Wausau concert choir students practice 'They Can't Take That Away From Me’ for their singing Valentines on Feb.10, 2020. (WSAW Photo)

The groups practices weeks in advance for the holiday. A 'Singing Valentine' consists of a quartet of singers who deliver two songs and a personal greeting card to the person of your choice in the area. Timothy Buchholz, the Associate Professor of Music at UW-Stevens Point at Wausau said it is always a busy day for the choir.

“We go all around the whole Wausau area all day and there are maybe 6 to 8 quartets that are driving around constantly delivering the whole day long from 8 am to 7:30 pm,” Buchholz said.

This year's song list includes, 'Let Me Call You Sweetheart,' 'Tell Me Why,' 'Don't Sit Under the Apple Tree with Anyone else but Me,' and 'They Can't Take That Away From Me’.

Purchasing a 'Singing Valentine' costs just $25, and all of the money goes directly back into the music program for new sheet music, repairing of instruments and more.

You can order a singing Valentine for your loved one by filling out This form.

