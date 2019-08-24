Simcakoski Foundation raises money for therapy golf course for veterans

About 150 golfers hit the links at the Glacier Wood Golf Club in Iola on Saturday, playing a round to raise money for the Simcakoski Foundation as a part of their second annual golf outing.

The foundation works to help veterans receive proper mental healthcare.

"Our hope is, I guess, is to help veterans with PTSD and mental health issues, help them not just take the opiates and pills, but have alternative methods for them," said Linda Simcakoski.

Founded by the family of u-s marine Jason Simcakoski-- who died after being over prescribed opioids at the Tomah VA Hospital.

The foundation has worked with lawmakers to create Jason's Law-- which reduces the number of opioids prescribed to veterans.

"We're hoping to raise 30,000 dollars, and I think we're going to be able to hit the goal," said Jason's father and President of the foundation, Marv Simcakoski.

Jason's buddies from the marines came from all over to support the cause in memory of their friend.

"We have one coming from Louisiana, we have one from Oklahoma, one from Ohio, and then one from Wisconsin here," said Jason's mother Linda.

The money raised today will go towards helping other veterans heal through golf, just as Jason did.

"We took over the V.A. 9-hole golf course in Tomah, which is going to be a therapy course, and we're re-doing the greens, and we're sticking money into that golf course," said Jason's father.

Closed for years, the group hopes to bring the golf course back as an outlet for veterans going through a tough time.

"We want something for veterans when they are patients at the VA.clinic and other places in Wisconsin that they can go and golf for free, and it gives them alternative therapy, besides medicine," he said.

Because golf is something that helped Jason when he was a patient.

"It gave him a chance to get out with me, just to get out and get some sunlight and talk and relax instead of being in a building," Simcakoski said.

The foundation plans to have the therapy golf course ready by spring 2020.

