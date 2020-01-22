Silver Alert issued for Waukesha man who may be in Wausau

The Wisconsin Department of Justice issued a Silver Alert for a Waukesha man who may be heading to Wausau Wednesday.

According to the alert, John Joseph Abel had called his brother, who lives in Wausau, at the St. Vincent de Paul store in Waukesha Tuesday, where he was last seen.

Investigators said he hasn't arrived at his brother's home.

He is described as a white man, standing 5'08" and 247 lbs. Abel has a large scare under his chin and neck. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, flannel shirt, beige and red vest, and blue jeans.

He was last seen in his 2006 silver Volvo XC70 with the license plate number 173ZEK. It has a missing rear bumper shield.

If you see him, please call Waukesha Police at 262-524-3820

