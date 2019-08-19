Silver Alert issued for missing woman involved in vehicle crash

A Silver Alert has been issued for Kathleen Thomson, 63, of Washington County, after she was reportedly involved in a vehicle crash and has yet to be located.

According to the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, Thomson crashed her vehicle into a utility pole around 2:30 a.m. Monday in the Town of Polk in Washington County.

Thomson was not located at the scene of the crash. An extensive ground and air search was conducted and Thomson was not found.

She recently had a stroke which limits her ability to communicate. She also typically walks with a walker, but she left it at home.

Law enforcement is concerned someone may have stopped to assist Thomson and given her a ride.

She is 5'3" with curly, gray shoulder length hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black blouse, light blue bermuda shorts, black Sketcher tennis shoes and eyeglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 262-335-4420.

