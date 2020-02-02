Silver Alert issued for missing Rib Lake man

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has issued a Silver Alert for 70-year-old Robert L. Butler of Rib Lake.

Butler was last seen on Sunday morning at 8:30.

H was last seen wearing jeans with holes in them, brown shoes, a dark green/gray jacket with the name Clayton on it, and wearing glasses.

He is 6'2" and 235 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Officials say he has dementia and does not have a cell phone with him, however, he does have his wallet and keys.

He is believed to be traveling in a teal 1999 Plymouth voyager, Wisconsin plates 132ZLF.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Taylor County Sheriff's Department.