A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing elderly woman with dementia in Plover.

Laura L. Casperson, 71, was last seen at Windsong Place in Plover at about 7 a.m. Casperson is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 215 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She may be wearing a blue jacket, white shirt with red speckles and brown pants.

If you know where she may be, contact Plover Police at (715)-346-1400.