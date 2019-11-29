Silver Alert issued for missing Dane County couple last seen at family gathering

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing couple from Dane County, last seen when they went to their family's house for Thanksgiving Thursday.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 87-year-old Donald Soper and 87-year-old Colleen Soper left a family gathering in Black Earth Thursday afternoon around 2:50 p.m. and haven't been seen since.

Donald was reportedly planning on taking his wife Colleen for a short drive before returning her to an assisted living facility in Cross Plains, and then driving himself back to his home in Westport. Both have not been seen since leaving Black Earth.

The couple was driving a 2008 Dodge Caliber with Wisconsin license plate 327FXX. There is a GPS tracker on the vehicle, but it does not appear to be working.

Colleen has dementia and Donald is an insulin-dependent diabetic who can become disoriented when his blood sugar is not properly managed.

Donald was wearing a black leather jacket and Colleen was wearing a red leather jacket. Both have short grey hair and wear eye glasses.

If you have seen or have any information on where Donald or Colleen might be, please contact Dane County at 608-255-2345 or Detective Todd Dosher at 608-575-6598

