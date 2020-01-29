UPDATE: Missing Wausau woman found safe

A Silver Alert issued Wednesday for a Wausau woman who was last seen at a restaurant has been canceled.

The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network sent an updated message Wednesday night, saying Henrietta Woodley, 72, was found safe.

An alert was sent after Woodley left on foot, and never arrived home.

Her family had said she developed possible dementia/Alzheimer's Disease.

=============================================

A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday for a Wausau woman who was last seen at a restaurant.

According to the alert from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Henrietta Woodkey, 72, was last seen at Red Apple Restaurant on S. 3rd Ave, around noon Wednesday.

Investigators say she was leaving on foot and never arrived home.

Her family said she developed possible dementia/Alzheimer's Disease.

Henrietta's last known location was at 8:30 PM in the area of Ridgeview Drive in Wausau, north of Aspirus Hospital.

She's described a white female, 5 feet tall, 85 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.

If you see her, please call the Wausau Police Department.