Silo receives makeover with a message

Travelers using County Road C between Rudolph and Stevens Point might notice a silo unlike any other.

The large structure is being repurposed into an art canvas with a message.

When she's not studying college coursework in web design down in Madison, Alyssa Shurbert-Hetzel makes time for her silo mural.

"Primarily the mural is about the importance of pollinators. The beauty that they supply to us, I mean, they bring life, they bring us food. They're very, very important," Shurbert-Hetzel said.

With dual passions in art and the environment, she decided to share her message loud and clear.

"Climate change is something I pursued in my art for several years. So, I thought this was the perfect opportunity to incorporate that into a large scale mural."

Several years ago, Alyssa also helped put together a mural in downtown La Crosse.

She says, she was inspired by the growing trend of rural art she's seen popping up across the country.