A feature film highlighting a real danger among the agriculture community is going to be shown in Amherst.

'Silo' is the first-ever feature film about a grain entrapment. It's inspired by the death of an 18-year-old man.

The viewing is scheduled for April 18 at 2 p.m. in the Jensen Community Center Theater.

The film may not be appropriate for children under the age of 10.

The viewing is presented by the Amherst Fire District, Jensen Community Center and Amherst FFA.