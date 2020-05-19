Signature bond set for passenger involved in Colten Treu crash

By  | 
Posted:

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU)-- A signature bond has been set for the passenger who was involved in the Colten Treu crash in Chippewa County.

Court records show a $10,000 signature bond has been set for 23-year-old John Stender.

Stender is charged with harboring/aiding a felon-falsify info and intentionally abuse a hazardous substance.

He was the passenger in the vehicle that was driven by Colten Treu when a Girl Scout troop was killed along a road in 2018. Stender told investigators that he grabbed the steering wheel to avoid going into the ditch.

Stender is scheduled to appear in court next on May 28.

Read the original version of this article at www.weau.com.

 