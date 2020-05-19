Signature bond set for passenger involved in Colten Treu crash

A signature bond has been set for the passenger who was involved in the Colten Treu crash in Chippewa County.

Court records show a $10,000 signature bond has been set for 23-year-old John Stender.

Stender is charged with harboring/aiding a felon-falsify info and intentionally abuse a hazardous substance.

He was the passenger in the vehicle that was driven by Colten Treu when a Girl Scout troop was killed along a road in 2018. Stender told investigators that he grabbed the steering wheel to avoid going into the ditch.

Stender is scheduled to appear in court next on May 28.