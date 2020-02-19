Sierra Pacific Windows acquires Semco Window and Doors' Assets

Sierra Pacific Windows announced Tuesday the company has reached an agreement to acquire the assets of Merrill-based Semco Windows and Doors.

“While Sierra Pacific Windows will not be manufacturing Semco’s products, we are grateful to the Semling family, and will continue to honor their legacy of being a quality window manufacturer, solid employer, and members of the community in Merrill,” stated President Tom Takach.

Semco closed abruptly on Dec. 30.

According to a news release on its website, Sierra Pacific, which already has operations in Merrill, acquired Semco’s 275,000 square foot, main manufacturing facility, along with all production equipment.

The space and equipment will allow Sierra Pacific to expand its production capacity to keep up with growing nationwide demand for its wood and vinyl products.