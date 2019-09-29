Siblings pronounced dead days after mother finds them unconscious at Pa. home

Authorities are investigating the deaths of a young brother and sister, who died from their injuries after they were found unconscious at their Pennsylvania home.

Brinley Snyder, 4, and her 8-year-old brother Connor Snyder were found unconscious by their mother Monday afternoon at their home in Albany Township, Pennsylvania.

Authorities are not yet saying what led to the children’s discovery.

The siblings were rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead within 20 minutes of each other Thursday afternoon.

Their cause of death has not been released. It is believed they died from injuries they suffered Monday.

Autopsies will be performed Sept. 30, according to Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.

The district attorney of Berks County says this is only the beginning of a lengthy investigation. His office is interviewing everyone who knew the brother and sister.

Investigators say this was an isolated incident.

