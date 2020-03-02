Siblings share love of fishing with kids with disabilities

A brother and sister in Central Wisconsin are sharing their passions for fishing with kids who have disabilities.

They started "Fishing Inspires Special Hearts" (F.I.S.H.) and will take kids out to cast a line for the first time this June.

Alexis and Travis Wright were volunteering with children who have disabilities when they both realized just how rewarding it was. Now, they want to marry that passion with their love of fishing, hoping the kids will enjoy it as much as they do.

"It's really exciting when you feel the little tug on the hook," said Alexis.

Travis and Alexis Wright are students. Travis is in college, and Alexis is in high school.

They've already got a head start on a career in special education.

"Seeing them grow, and progress, how much they can learn and stuff. I love being part of the journey of watching them grow up," said Travis.

Fishing is a fond childhood memory for both of them.

"I remember summers, we'd always go camping, and then we'd take the boat out too and we'd go fishing for the whole day," said Alexis.

Fishing is something they're still hooked on.

"It's just a lot of fun to set the hook on a fish and reel them in," said Travis.

Now, they want to share the joy they get from fishing with kids who have differing abilities. They’ve already taken kids out fishing through their work, on a smaller scale.

"When I take some kids out, it's the excitement and how much they love it and enjoy it when they get to catch a fish for the first time. That really inspired me to make this thing big," Travis said.

They've planned an action-packed day at the Lake DuBay Lions Club Park in June, and are now fundraising to provide fishing, crafts, a family cookout and award ceremony.

They’re hoping the day can be fun for parents, too.

“They’ll meet parents that have other kids just like them, and then they can bond and do other things outside of this,” said Alexis.

The Wrights are also hoping the day will be the perfect bait for a newfound love of fishing.

"They'll get to take home the fishing pole and the tackle box that we provide. They don't have to go and buy all the equipment for it, so we're just going to provide it to them so they can go out and have fun as a family," said Alexis.

Their vision looks far beyond the shores of Lake Du Bay.

"Our goal is to have events at least twice a summer, one in the beginning and one in the end, and to raise enough money to continue doing that over the next few years," said Alexis.

"Hopefully expanding outside of just this area, like travel Wisconsin and host other events around the state," said Travis.

Travis and Alexis have five kids signed up so far, and they're hoping to get more, along with more volunteers for the day. F.I.S.H.’s first event is open to kids ages 5 to 18. Click here to contribute to their Go Fund Me. Click here to view their website.

