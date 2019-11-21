Sibling rivalry, affection rule new season of 'The Crown'

The new season of "The Crown" puts two pairs of royal siblings under the spotlight.

The Netflix drama stars Olivia Colman as Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Helena Bonham Carter as her sister, Princess Margaret. Elizabeth's two older children, Charles and Anne, also are featured in the 10 episodes released this week.

Margaret is portrayed as craving the spotlight but forced to play No. 2 to the queen, who's sympathetic to her plight.

Colman calls it a fascinating dramatized relationship, one that Bonham Carter says is common to any family.

Future king Charles gets blunt treatment from his mom and turns to his sister for support.

Josh O'Connor, who plays Charles, says he found chemistry with Erin Doherty, co-starring as Anne.