Shoppers get up early for Black Friday deals

Stores opened early Friday morning for Black Friday shoppers, inviting early risers in for big deals. Menards had a line all through the parking lot, leaving people to rush in when the doors opened at 6 a.m.

Shoppers wait in line at Menards early on Black Friday Nov. 29, 2019. (WSAW Photo)

“I think it’s more of the adrenaline and just being and getting the deals is really fun,” Nowak said.

This year many stores opened up early on Thanksgiving Day for black Friday. Leslie Keefer said while the topic may be controversial, she didn’t mind the earlier hours.

“It depends on your point of view, but as a family we shop. So, we don’t mind,” Keefer said. “Some of our family works retail, so Saturday will be a great day to celebrate the holiday”.

Meanwhile Dicks Sporting Goods in Rib Mountain had a slow open to the store at 5 a.m. Emily Shipman said she was surprised by the morning turnout.

“It’s so crazy. There were so many people at Fleet Farm, we were like, let’s go somewhere else, and there’s nobody here and there’s door busters in there.” Shipman said.

Many stores opened for the first time Friday morning for their door buster deals, and will stay open throughout the weekend.