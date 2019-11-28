Shoppers get a jump start on Black Friday bargains

Dozen of people waited in line outside Best Buy on Thanksgiving Day to be one of the first inside the store for Black Friday sales. The store opened at 5 p.m. but people were seen waiting in the cold as early as 3:00 p.m.

"We are going to run inside as soon as the doors open and grab the TV we want," said Holly Petry as she waited in line with her family.

Every year Black Friday sales seem to be starting earlier and earlier. Many families have decided to make it a family outing following a Thanksgiving meal especially if the Green Bay Packers aren't playing.

"I already checked this place out regarding the Gopro bundle they had," said Rich Thwaits from Mosinee. "It's $100 off, it's normally $450 so I decided to stop now just in case they are short on supply."

Everything from laptops, cell phones, televisions, headphones and even Amazon Alexa were on sale. Some shoppers knew exactly what they wanted before walking through the doors

"This is a 50-inch TV Smart LG," added Dabellina Matamoras. "We might do some more shopping but this is what we came here to get.

Best Buy will be open until 1 a.m. and will reopen Friday at 8 a.m.