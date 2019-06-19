Shopko Optical will stay open, will move to free standing locations

Shopko is reminding customers Shopko Optical locations will remain open despite the department’s stores closure.

Spokeswoman Katie Nichols stated the Shopko Optical real estate team is working to establish a total of 42 freestanding locations in Wisconsin in 2019.

“Shopko Optical expects to have several of these new locations open in the next few months including a new freestanding location in Wausau, slated to open in the fall, but in the meantime will continue to serve their patients at existing Shopko Optical locations,” Nichols explained in a an email.

Shopko Optical currently has seven freestanding locations in Rothschild, Eau Claire, Omaha, Mequon, Waukesha, Oshkosh, and Neenah.

Shopko Optical will remain open in the Shopko store on 17th Avenue in Wausau, despite the store’s going out of business sale.

