Sheriff's deputies investigate Lake Tomahawk shooting

At about 12:15 Monday morning the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call from a woman saying she had shot her boyfriend in the shoulder.

Deputies say the call was coming from 6215 Big Doe Road in the Town of Lake Tomahawk.

Deputies say when they got there, they found the caller, Christine R. Stammeler 58, had shot her boyfriend, Delano Robert Blunt JR 58, in the right shoulder during a prolonged domestic dispute.

Blunt was taken to Aspirus Hospital in Wausau and Stammeler to the Oneida County Jail with a referral of charges pending.

This situation is still under investigation.