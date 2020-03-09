UPDATE: Sex offender will not be released in New Auburn Monday

A registered sex offender from Kenosha County was originally scheduled to be placed in a Chippewa County house Monday morning.

But as of Monday night, he hasn't moved in after the county petitioned against his placement.

The home off County Highway F in the Town of Sampson, near the Village of New Auburn, was supposed to be the new home of 63-year-old Jeffery Neubecker.

He was expected to be placed at the home Monday, but before that could happen a temporary restraining order was granted by a Chippewa County Circuit Court Judge blocking the move.

"We've had quite a few meetings regarding the situation at hand. We've involved the sheriff and the sheriff's involved us with the meetings as well as the DOC and a few other people pertaining to the situation," said Kimberly Bischel, who lives by the home.

According to court documents, a petition for Neubecker's supervised release was granted in Dec. 2018.

Kenosha County officials then began looking for a place for Neubecker to live, but couldn't find an appropriate place within the county.

The court then ordered the Department of Health Services to look at placing Neubecker in either Chippewa or Portage County.

"Registered sex offenders upon release traditionally go back to the county of conviction, county of residency. Mr. Neubecker's offenses all took place in the county of Kenosha, he was sentenced out of the county of Kenosha and he should have been returned to a residence in the county of Kenosha," said Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk.

After the Chippewa County location was chosen, neighbors quickly worked to stop the move.

"The concern for obviously the children that live here and potentially they could be subject to an attack," said Tammy Dachel, another neighbor.

Kowalczyk confirmed to WEAU that Neubecker did drive to the home Monday, but the transport van turned around and he won't be placed there right now.

Bringing relief for those living in the area, even if it's only temporary.

"I'm glad that this has occurred, especially since our county lawyer has been working very hard at trying to prevent this from happening. So I'm glad to see that there was progress made and that he will not be moving in at this point," said Bischel.

A hearing is scheduled to take place on Monday, March 16 at 10 a.m. at the Chippewa County Courthouse to determine whether the temporary restraining order keeping Neubecker from living in the county should stand.

Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk says Neubecker will not be placed in the home Monday.

