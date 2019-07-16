Sheriff's Department releases photos of suspects in contractor scam

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department has released photos of contractors they said attempted to scam homeowners in Lincoln and Marathon County.

Sheriff Ken Schneider said the men offered quick home repairs or preventive maintenance for only a small amount of cash.

He said historically the scammers work in several ways. He said actual amount they charge the homeowner is normally much larger than the quoted price, the workmanship or materials are usually very poor at best, and by the time the check is cashed and the homeowner realizes the job is subpar or wasn’t completed, the suspects are long gone.

According to a news release, this past week a group of men came to a home in the town of Corning and approached a homeowner promising to provide a sealant to her metal roof in order provide a barrier against moisture. The suspect offered to demonstrate the product and suddenly two other men emerged from the truck and started applying it to the entire roof.

Schneider stated another family member arrived at the home and when confronted the men quickly left.

The person who contacted the woman is believed to be eastern European, he is in his 40s. One of the workers had a cast on his left leg and used crutches. They were had a silver in color GMC truck, early 2000 model, it had a black ladder rack with ladders and the windows were tinted black. The vehicle also had a piece of carpet hanging off the back which law enforcement believes was used to obscure the rear plate, the front of the vehicle had a chrome bumper and no plate. Based on information gathered by a deputy investigating the incident it is believed the vehicle may have an Indiana license plate.

In the case in Marathon County the vehicle description is similar but the home owner described it as white.

