Sheriff's Department see increase in drug overdose cases

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department is warning about an uptick in drug overdose cases.

Tuesday, the department posted a warning on its Facebook page. They ask anyone that finds an unknown white powder substance in an abnormal area, used syringes, or other drug paraphernalia, to contact them. Those items should not be handled.

Investigators stated nearby counties are also seeing an increase in overdose cases.

The warning is also a reminder to drug users. The post read in part, “Unlike medications, it is impossible for drug users to determine the concentration of controlled substances in illicit substances, such as heroin. Heroin is commonly cut with fentanyl, of which low doses can result in an overdose.”