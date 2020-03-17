Sheriff, Wausau police explain enforcement of governor's order to close bars, restaurants

After Governor Tony Evers ordered the closure of all bars and restaurants in Wisconsin on Tuesday with the exception of take-out and delivery, area law enforcement are offering guidance to the community on how the order will be enforced as the effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin continues.

The Marathon County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook late Tuesday afternoon, saying they are allowing a period of time for all business owners to close and secure their businesses.

"The last thing we want during these difficult times is to cite or arrest small business owners in our community," the post read. "That said; an order from the Governor's Office related to the health and safety of our community carries a great deal of weight and will be taken seriously by the Sheriff's Office."

The MCSO noted that citations or arrests could be necessary in the future if violations are reported. Sheriff Scott Parks told NewsChannel 7 there was confusion within the Tavern League regarding when the closures were to occur, but that it had been addressed.

"The order is in effect now, but as always officer discretion, attitude of involved persons, efforts at compliance, etc play into whether a warning or citation would be issued," Parks said in an email.

When reached for comment, patrol lieutenant Jacob Chittum with the Wausau Police Department said officers had been making contact with restaurants and bars throughout the afternoon to make sure they understood the order and had a copy for themselves.

"As of right now, we don't have any issues so far," Chittum told NewsChannel 7. He said they'd had a lot of success in discussing the order with local business owners.

"We understand that this is a very trying time for our local owners, it's their livelihood," Chittum said. "We want to work with them as best as we can."

If violations are reported in the future, WPD noted there might be consequences especially in regards to liquor licenses, but that non-compliance was not anticipated.

"We do feel for them, it's a really rough time for everyone," Chittum said. "That said, we have to make sure that the public health is our first concern."

The order, which also banned all gatherings of more than ten people and the indefinite closure of schools until the health emergency was lifted, made exceptions for child care, military, hospitals, and other organizations. You can read it in full at this link.

Click here for a complete and continually updated list of closures related to COVID-19.