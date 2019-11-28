Sheriff: WPS phone scam reported in Lincoln County

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office has received three calls from residents this morning who reported receiving a call from someone saying they were from the Wisconsin Public Service.

The caller is telling people they owe the WPS money, and if they do not pay, their account will be shut off within the hour.

"As in any case if someone calls you demanding money for any reason, use caution, ask questions, don't rush into offering any personal information, or giving any money. Also never hesitate to call someone you trust, or your local law enforcement agency to help you determine if this is a real call or not," the press release stated.

The sheriff's office is urging residents to share this information and alert older friends and family who are often targeted by these scammers.