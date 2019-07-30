5 dead including shooter, Chippewa County sheriff says 'red flags were all over'

Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk held a news conference Tuesday and released the names of four victims and the suspect following two fatal shootings over the weekend.

Kowalczyk said the victims are Bridget German, 66, Douglas German, 32 and Calvin Harris, 8, and Laile Vang, 24. The suspect, Ritchie German Jr., 33, died of self-inflicted injuries.

Bridget German is Ritchie German Jr.’s mother. Douglas German is his brother and Calvin Harris is his nephew. Authorities are still investigating how German Jr. knew Vang.

During the press conference a reporter said, "It's been reported that Ritchie sent text messages to the Vang girl, and she responded she didn't know who he was. Can you confirm that?"

"You know, that's true. And again, we have his phone, we have all the phones of all the victims, people involved. Were downloading those. It takes a search warrant, and so on and so forth. So, again, that's a slow process. But again, that's something that we will, we will start and we will finish," Kowalczyk answered

"Does that kind of information play into the possibility that this could be a Closs-Patterson situation?" the reporter asked.

"Most certainly. Yes," Kowalczyk said.

Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, dispatch received the report of gunshots at home in Lake Hallie. He said German Jr. and Vang were found dead. Two others were hiding from German Jr.

Investigators said they then went to German’s Jr. home to notify his family.

There, they located the three other victims. Kowalczyk said it’s likely the three were killed Saturday as German Jr. called his mother’s work and said she wouldn’t make it Saturday because she was sick and in the hospital.

A motive was not disclosed, but Kowalczyk said German Jr. had threatened to harm his family and 'red flags were all over'.

“I spoke to most of the his siblings, and most of them did indicate that he was a troubled individual. The incident in 2004 with the family disturbance on 54th Avenue involving mother and brothers. There's evidence that, you know, he did have issues so he did arm himself and he did point the gun in the direction of his brothers and threaten them. If they didn't follow his orders, bad things could happen,” Sheriff Kowalczyk said.

He said other than a family disturbance, German Jr. had no criminal history.

