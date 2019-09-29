Sheriff: 4 inmates escape county jail in Ohio

A sheriff says four inmates have overpowered two corrections officers with a homemade weapon and escaped from a county jail in Ohio.

The Gallia County Sheriff's Office says the four men forced open a secured door at the jail in Gallipolis (gal-uh-puh-LEES'), along the Ohio River in southeast Ohio, early Sunday. Authorities said they had help from at least one person outside the jail.

Pennsylvania authorities say the Westmoreland Mall outside Greensburg, Pennsylvania, was evacuated Sunday afternoon after police believed one of the inmates was in that vicinity.

Pennsylvania state police tweeted 24-year-old Christopher Clemente is believed to be in the area.

Ohio authorities have identified Clemente as one of the escaped inmates. They say the others are 40-year-old Brynn Martin, 30-year-old Troy McDaniel Jr. and 29-year-old Lawrence Lee III.