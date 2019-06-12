Sheboygan County man accused of taking upskirt and shower videos

A Sheboygan County man is charged with five felonies related to taking pictures of the skirts of girls and women.

Police arrested David Earley, 48, of Sheboygan Falls.

According to the criminal complaint, an employee at a retail store told police a man suspected of taking pictures with a hidden camera was back in their store. They say Earley was using a camera hidden in a shoulder bag, and would hold it low to the floor when he stood near a woman and school-age girls wearing skirts.

"Loss prevention identified this person and the behavior, and if it wasn't for them, things may still be happening," says Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski. He adds he's not identifying the store where Earley was observed because employees there did everything right.

When police questioned Earley, he asked if he could avoid a search warrant for his phones and home if he signed a confession.

According to the district attorney, "Partly from his statements and partly from what we have been able to find so far at the house, we found multiple videos and some very concerning content."

Included in the content were images of women in a shower room and a nursing room. Investigators determined those images were taken with hidden cameras at Earley's workplace. One of the women identified told investigators the video appeared to be from one year ago.

Again, the district attorney declining to name Earley's employer because those who work there have been told what happened and investigators don't suspect the public was photographed there.

But, as investigators continue to sift through evidence, they are also working to identify other potential victims.

Urmanski says, "If there are people who are concerned, if there are people that are wondering, the police department is able, ready and willing to talk with those people and share some information and try and get them connected to resources. Otherwise, law enforcement is doing their best to try and identify anybody and everyone and then to communicate with them in a very sensitive way to let them know what's happening."

Earley, who's being held on a $50,000 cash bond, has his next court appearance scheduled for Wednesday, June 19.

