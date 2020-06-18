McHailey Johnson graduated from UWSP in December, now she wants to be the next Chancellor

McHailey Johnson graduated from UWSP last December.

"I was so proud to be a Pointer," Johnson said.

Now, she's trying to be the head of the school this December.

"I think leaders come in many different forms," Johnson said.

Johnson was scrolling through job boards when she found one that stood out to her: Chancellor of UW-Stevens Point.

"The requirements for the job were super simple. They were things that I've been doing for the past three or four years on campus,” Johnson said. “Organizing students, listening to students, meeting with faculty and staff."

At just 24 years old, she would easily be the youngest head of the school in its history, but she has plenty of experience in leadership roles at Point.

"I think I've already made a name for myself somewhat in certain circles at the university,” said Johnson. “Just by standing out and standing up for what I believe in and being present at senate meetings and stuff like that."

Johnson said she doesn't want the position to be political, but she does have goals in mind if she's chosen.

"I think it's really important that we strengthen our environmental programs right now,” Johnson said. “We are a school that's known for that.”

“A lot of people I know come from Chicago or Milwaukee or other parts of Wisconsin specifically to this school because they want to learn natural resources," Johnson said. "They want to learn how to protect the environment."

She knows she has a lot to learn when it comes to the administrative skills. That would come with the job, but she thinks her familiarity and connection with the campus make up for that.

"I'm pretty sure I'm more passionate about this campus than any of the other candidates,” Johnson said. “I can say that with confidence because I put my blood, sweat and tears into this community and into this campus."

It might be a longshot, but she makes no bones about it.

"That's my whole attitude right now," Johnson said. "I'm the right person for this job. Let's see if I can do it."

A board will ultimately decide who gets the job, and Johnson said she knows she has to do more to stand out. Instead of a cover letter, she's going to send in a video in place of it.