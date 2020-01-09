Shawano police officer meets his new K9 partner

A K9 officer set to join the Shawano Police Department met his handler Thursday.

A meet-and-greet was scheduled for Thor and Officer Jacob Korth.

As we reported Monday, Thor will officially join the police department later this year. He's a donation from the Crossroads K9s for Cops program.

The Shawano Police Department was selected from four finalists in the state to receive K9 Thor.

The K9s for Cops program was created to honor Everest Metro Police Detective Jason Weiland, who was killed in the line of duty in March, 2017.

Crossroads is picking up the cost of K9 Thor, his equipment and training.