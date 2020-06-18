Shawano drive-in to host Garth Brooks concert experience

The Shawano Cinema IV and the Moonlight Outdoor Theater announced on its Facebook page Thursday it will host Garth Brooks: A Drive-In Concert Experience on June 27. It will start at 9:00 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 19 at 11:00 a.m. CST through Ticketmaster. Admission is $100 per car load. Information on the Ticketmaster website said, “All guests must have a seatbelt. No more than six people per vehicle.”

Encore Live said, “The exclusive, family-friendly concert will adhere to guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as all state and local public health mandates. Encore Live has partnered with leading health experts to establish procedures for staff and fans. “

Other drive-in theaters in the state hosting the concert event include Field of Scenes Drive-in in Freedom, Chilton Twilight Drive-in Chilton and CV Drive-In in Chippewa Falls.