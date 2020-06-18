Shawano Police explain why no citation or charges filed after car hit child in parking Sunday

Shawano Police said they did not have enough probable cause to write a citation or file charges against a driver who hit a toddler in the El Tequila restaurant parking lot Sunday evening, adding the case is still under investigation.

The family of the girl hit reached out to 7 Investigates saying they were outraged that the driver of the car was not arrested, charged, or cited. A post on Facebook from the family has been shared hundreds of times.

Police reports of the incident state the restaurant called 911 around 7:30 p.m. Sunday from the parking lot of El Tequila reporting a young child had been run over by a vehicle.

William Diamond, 36, from Illinois was the driver of the car and told officers he was parked on the east side of the restaurant and was waiting for his girlfriend to pick up their food. When they went to leave, he told them he drove to the front entrance of the parking lot when he hit the toddler. He state he did not see the girl, immediately stopped, and saw a woman pick up the child from in front of his car. He told police he then moved his car into a parking spot.

Officers reported they did not see signs that Diamond was impaired, and Diamond told them he had not been drinking or taking drugs. Diamond consented to a blood draw, however, the report states at this time the sample will not be sent to the state crime lab for testing. It remains in evidence at the police department.

Diamond also allowed officers to search his vehicle, but they noted nothing of interest was found.

Officers talked with the toddler's mother, Rose Cantrell, 19, who said her family was outside of the restaurant walking toward their car when Diamond came "flying" around the corner at a high speed and hit her daughter. She added she did not think the driver was going to stop.

Another member of that group, Maria Moreno, 19, told police she saw the toddler pushing a chair into the parking lot, so she went over by her to keep an eye on her. Moreno said she saw the car coming towards them, so she put her hand out trying to indicate to the driver to stop and watched the driver hit the toddler and then stop. Moreno also believed Diamond was driving fast for a parking lot, estimating he was driving at about 15 miles per hour. Solana Moreno, 18, also believed he was driving between 15-20 miles per hour.

Tennille Lyons, 20, was also with the family at the time of the incident. She was arrested at the scene for an unrelated warrant but sent a statement to police about the crash. She said she saw the car run over the toddler and almost hit Moreno, adding that Moreno had to hit the hood for him to stop.

A witness who was unrelated to either party was eating outside of the restaurant at the time of the crash. She told police she saw a little girl run into the parking lot as a group of people were leaving with her. She saw the car run over the girl from the middle of the vehicle, adding she saw the girl roll twice. She said the driver stopped, adding that she did not believe he was driving recklessly.

Four separate witnesses with no relationship to either party told officers they believed Diamond was driving at a reasonable speed for a parking lot. Two also mentioned the sun brightness and angle at the time made it really hard to see when turning towards it in the parking lot. Several noted seeing the toddler "running in and out of the parking lot."

The reports indicate that the toddler had a large bump on her head and red marks on her back from the crash. The family's Facebook post stated the girl was taken to Children's Hospital. 7 Investigates reached out to the family to schedule an interview, but did to hear back.

Officers stated in their reports that they do not believe there was any criminal negligence.

Captain Brad Rabideau told 7 Investigates, "We have empathy for the family members and the victims in this incident," adding he understands why they are upset and that they are always willing to answer questions.

"In this particular case, I know there's been questions about whether or not we have been open or honest with individuals, and we, the Shawano Police Department, has not been contacted by any members of the family either for open records or information regarding the incident," Rabideau stated. He expects officers to follow up with the family as the investigation continues.

He said rules for incidents that happen in private parking lots are not the same as on the road.

"Parking lot accidents, that lessens the amount of rules or violations that can be enforced," he said.

He continued saying impartial witness statements and the scene itself did not indicate that Diamond was driving recklessly or violated any other law or ordinance.

The restaurant did not have surveillance cameras, however, Rabideau said officers checked the footage from the Kwik Trip across the street. He said the angle of the camera did not clearly show the incident to corroborate any witness accounts.

He said they are waiting to look at footage from the bank across the street. When asked about whether cameras from Walmart behind the restaurant that appear to point in the direction of the parking lot had been checked, he said they had not checked those. He added from officers' previous experience looking at those cameras, it would not have a good view either.