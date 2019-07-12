Shawano Police: Man uses fake money to buy item at garage sale

The Shawano Police Department is warning business and individuals after someone used fake money at garage sale Friday.

Police say the suspect gave two fake $20 bills to a child for payment.

At first sight the bills seem authentic, however upon examination of the bills they are marked ‘replica' in small print on the upper left and lower right. The bill also says ‘This is not legal it is to be used for motion pictures' in very small print on the left.

The suspect is described a male in his 60s wearing a blue swimsuit with flowers and a white t-shirt with a dragon on it.

If you have any information about this case, call Shawano Police at 715-524-4545.

