Shawano Lake survey could help runoff and erosion

Shawano Lake has about 18 miles of shoreline and sees plenty of runoff and erosion. But an upcoming lake shore survey could help.

Over the next few weeks volunteers will be surveying and documenting what they see on about 1,000 different parcels of land.

They're hoping to find places where they can plant along the waterfront to slow down runoff.

"One of the things that we're trying to maybe have people consider, just doing a portion of their shoreline. Add some native plants there just to help, benefit," said Emily Henrigillis, Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance. "But you can still have your beach or sea wall, things like that."

Those native plants act as a filter and have been successful in other parts of the lake.