The annual Share Your Holidays phone bank raised more than $7200, setting a new record for the annual event.

Professionals from Incredible Bank took the donations while the phones were open from 4-to-7pm.

Thank you so much!

You can still take money donations to any Incredible Bank branch or bring money or food here to the NewsChannel 7 studios in Wausau.

It all goes to the Salvation Army, Neighbors' Place and Peyton's Promise.

You can also make donations online at www.shareyourholidays.org.