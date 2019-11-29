Share Your Holidays 2019 is underway!

Share Your Holidays is back!

This is the 17th year for WSAW/WZAW's annual fund raiser and food drive for The Neighbors' Place, Salvation Army and other food pantries.

Thanks to our Share Your Holidays in July event back in summer we already have $1100 in the account. That pays for more than 3,300 meals. Federal studies show every dollar donated to a food pantry buys three meals.

Remember every dollar you give becomes two, thanks to matching grants up to $40,000. Share Your Holidays also has no overhead. Every penny you give will be going to the charities.

You can drop off money or non perishable food at the WSAW/WZAW studios on Grand Ave. in Wausau or take money to any Incredible Bank branch.

Between 2003 and last year, you donated $718,234 and tons of food to the cause. Last years total was $101,000.

Over all these year and hopefully again this year... Thank you so much for Sharing Your Holidays!

