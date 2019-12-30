Share Your Holidays 2019 breaks records

The 2019 edition of NewsChannel 7's annual food drive and fundraiser, Share Your Holidays, set a new record.

More than 6100 pounds of food and $100,091 was donated to the cause.

The food will go to Peyton's Promise for distribution to several food banks. The money gets split between the Salvation Army and Neighbors' place.

The final tally beats the 2018 record of $100,001.

This is the 17th year for Share Your Holidays and brings the total for all the years combined to more then $818,000. Studies show one dollar donated to a food pantry buys three meals.

Thanks to our sponsors: the Incredible Bank, JX Trucking and Wagner Shell. And thanks to our matching granters: the Dudley Foundation, the Halversen Family and the McDonald Foundation.

Mostly, thanks to you for sharing your holidays!