Shakespeare in the Park at Rib Mountain State Park

The classic love story of Romeo and Juliet will make its debut at the Rib Mountain State Park on Friday June 28, 2019. The Summit Players Theater is traveling and performing at state parks for their 5th season on Shakespeare in the Park project. While in the past the group focused on some of Shakespeare’s’ comedies, this year the group decided on the most tragic love story of all time. Hannah Klapperich-Mueller, the executive director said that while they were worried about the change they have been getting positive feedback from audience members.

"People are really so supportive and excited about the way this project works. So it's wonderful to get to get out into the parks and meet families and young children who are excited about Shakespeare and theatre and be learning with them and playing with them and getting to do a performance with them as well," Klapperich-Mueller said.

Rib Mountain State Park will be the Players 6th stop on their 19 city tour. While the show starts at 7:00pm the Players will hold an acting workshop for children eight and up to learn more about Shakespeare and his influence on the arts. While the show is usually 3 hours long, the Summit Player Theatre has shortened the show to 75 minutes. The group is made up of 11 people who help put the show together from costumes to backdrops. Klapperich-Mueller said that the best part about Shakespeare in the park is getting to travel around with a good group of people.

"As an actor and a performer it' so fun and it's exciting to get to travel to all these different venues and having a kind of stink on your feet and adjust,’ Klapperich-Mueller said.

The performance is free to the public, but if you may have to buy a State Park day pass if you don't already have one. After Rib Mountain the players will be going to Buckhorn State Park in Necedah.