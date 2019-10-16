Sypher Trial: Sgt. testifies no body found during landfill search

Plover Police Sergeant Michael Tracy took the stand Wednesday during the third day of the trial for Jason Sypher.

Jason Sypher is charged with his wife’s disappearance and death, although Krista Sypher’s body was never found.

Sgt. Tracy testified saying by April of 2017 they received information that led them to change the investigation from a missing person case to a homicide investigation. Although he didn’t share what that information was with the court.

In July 2017, Plover Police combed through a Wisconsin Rapids landfill. At the time, police said the search was connected to the disappearance of Krista Sypher.

Wednesday, Sgt. Tracy said during their search of the landfill they found no body or personal effects.

Testimony will continue Wednesday afternoon.

