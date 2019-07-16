Sex offender removes ankle bracelet; 2nd time in 3 years

Wausau Police are looking for a 30-year convicted sex offender they said cut off his ankle bracelet.

James Begay lives near the Marathon County Courthouse in Wausau.

Begay was convicted of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman in 2010. Investigators said he dragged the woman into a backyard and made verbal threats to kill her if she did not cooperate. According to court documents, he pushed her to the ground and struck her in the head. He then raped her and fled when back porch motion light turning on.

Begay also removed his ankle bracelet in February 2016. In that case, police said they tracked footprints and arrested Begay near McDonalds on Forest Street-- about one block from the Marathon County Jail. He had been on the run for nearly two weeks.

If you have any information about Begay’s whereabouts contact Wausau Police at 715-261-7800.

