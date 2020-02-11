Sex offender moving from Wisconsin Rapids to town of Richfield

A former high school technology education instructor convicted of child sexual assault is moving from Wisconsin Rapids to the town of Richfield.

Paul Peterson, 47, was released from prison in September 2019. Friday, he will moved to the town of Richfield, according to a notice from the Wood County Sheriff’s Department.

Peterson served eight years in prison and is serving 10 years extended supervision.

Authorities say Peterson had sexual contact with a teenage girl four or five times in Wood County. Prosecutors say Peterson admitted to authorities he had intercourse with the girl.

He will be monitored by GPS.