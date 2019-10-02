Sex offender facing charges in Marathon County child-sex sting

A convicted sex offender is facing criminal charges in Marathon County on allegations he attempted to meet two girls he thought were 15-years-old for sex.

The teens' online profiles belonged to undercover officers.

Marshall King, 36, is expected to be charged with soliciting an intimate image from a minor, failing to properly identify himself since he is a sex offender and bail jumping. He also stated he was 28 years old, according to court documents and used an alias in his Facebook profile.

In August, investigators said King began a sexually explicit conversation with a person he believed was 15-years-old. King is accused of sending two photos of his genitals and video of himself engaging in a sex act. He also asked if another teen was available for sexual contact.

King, of Eau Claire, was arrested during a visit to his probation agent in Eau Claire County.

Court documents state at one point in the conversation King questioned if the person he was communicating with was a cop-- reportedly believing an officer would have to identify themselves.

During his arrest, King made the statement, "Why do they even allow people under the age of 18 on Facebook?"

King remains in custody in the Eau Claire County Jail.

