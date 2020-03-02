Sex offender charged with new sexual assault felony in Lincoln County

A 55-year-old convicted sex offender is facing new charges in Lincoln County after investigators say had sex with a person who was not conscious.

Marvin Loka. Photo courtesy: Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry

Marvin Loka is charged with second-degree sexual assault of an unconscious victim. He's scheduled to appear in court Monday for a preliminary hearing.

Court documents state the alleged victim said a combination of sleeping pills, marijuana and wine rendered him unconscious.

According to the criminal complaint, based on statements from the alleged victim, Loka apologized the next day for the encounter.

Loka was convicted of second-degree child sexual assault in 1998. He will remain on the sex offender registry for life.

He remains in the Lincoln County Jail on $50,000 cash bond.

