Sex offender arrested on Rhinelander school property

A Minocqua man is facing numerous charges for violating the terms of his sex offender registry.

An investigation began after a delivery truck pulled up to the doors of a middle school in Rhinelander on Oct. 24. A deputy made contact with driver who identified himself as Matthew Kummer, 48.

Kummer told the deputy he was there to pick up his friend’s child. Court documents state while verifying that information, it was learned Kummer was a convicted sex offender and had not notified the school of his status.

Kummer was placed in handcuffs and his phone was searched. Court documents state there were photos of teens in swim and street clothes.

The photos were taken in public places in Oneida County. Investigators said the photos highlighted the subject’s buttocks area. Deputies said it was cleared the photos had been taken with the phone, not downloaded.

Deputies later obtained a search warrant for Kummer’s home. There they say the found a flash drive with images of child pornography.

Kummer is charged with failing to maintain a sex offender registry, photographing a minor without consent—illegal because he is a sex offender, knowingly failing to notify a school of sex offender status, and 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Kummer remains in the Oneida County Jail on $100,000 cash bond

