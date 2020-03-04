Sex offender accused of sharing child porn online

A 31-year-old Scandinavia man remains in the Waupaca County Jail on allegations he distributed child pornography.

Brett Wolberg is charged with 16 felonies; including eight counts of possession of child pornography.

Tuesday, detectives from the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Wolberg’s home. The search was result of a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Wolberg’s other charges are due to the fact he is a registered sex offender. He was convicted of two counts of possessing child pornography in 2012.

He remains in the Waupaca County Jail on $10,000 cash bond.

A clerical court appearance has been scheduled for March 10.

