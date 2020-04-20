Sew Together for COVID-19 UWSP Day of Service

When Kelly Van Laanen’s kids told her they wanted to learn how to sew, she never thought it would turn into a community wide Sew Together for Covid-19 UWSP Service Day event.

(WSAW Photo)

Today hundreds of community members and UW-Stevens Point alum will work together to create thousands of masks for those working the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting at 9 a.m. Van Laanen will lead a Facebook live how-to on how to sew needed masks. A Zoom session will follow at 10:00 for any lingering questions people might have. Van Laanen’s daughters will also lead a kids demonstrations for younger sewers at 3:00.

Throughout the day Van Laanen encourages those who love to sew or have never done it before to join in. She said even if you can’t sew, materials need to be cut or ironed, giving people a variety of ways to get involved and do something good.

“Being a part of a cause, a part of a solution, volunteering something those are all great for your mental health. And so, seeing people be able to do that with their sewing machines is pretty neat,” Van Laanen said.

So far Van Laanen has donated over 4,000 mask with the help of friends and family members. Since the beginning of April she has been offering virtual sewing lessons and materials on her front porch for anyone who wanted to get involved. Through her Facebook page she has been able to donate to different organizations and keep people sewing.

The University of Wisconsin Stevens Point wanted to get in on the action as well, and teamed up with Van Laanen for the event, recruiting UWSP alum to get involved.

“I’ve heard a lot of people say you are safe at home, you’re not stuck at home but I think as this goes on people are starting to feel a little more stuck. And having events like this give people an opportunity to feel unstuck and to feel like they are part of a bigger community,” Nicole Wier / UWSP Communications and Marketing Manager for Advancement said.

Following their 125 days of service from last year, the university thought this would be a good way to give back while at home. With UWSP alum on board more than 200 people have signed up to sew today. Multiple fabric stores have also joined in donating materials to the Van Laanen family.

Today, anyone is welcome to join. Van Laanen said the goal is to get as many people sewing as possible to create masks for those who need them.

You can join in and get more information here, on the Sew Together for Covid-19 Facebook page.