Severe Weather Damage Reports

NORTH CENTRAL, Wis. (WSAW) A line of severe storms is moving across North Central Wisconsin, leaving reports of funnel clouds, hail and strong winds in its wake.
Here is a list of damage reports from the National Weather Service:
6:16pm 1mile WNW Prentice: funnel cloud spotted
6:16pm 3miles SSW Prentice: funnel cloud spotted
6:05pm 4mi S Phillips: 1.25 inch hail
6:25pm 5mi SW Phillips: 2 inch hail
6:11pm 1mi S Phillips: 1 inch hail
7:00pm downed trees blocking street in bloomer (Chippewa Co.)
This report will be updated throughout the evening.