Severe Weather Damage Reports

A line of severe storms is moving across North Central Wisconsin, leaving reports of funnel clouds, hail and strong winds in its wake.

Here is a list of damage reports from the National Weather Service:

6:16pm 1mile WNW Prentice: funnel cloud spotted

6:16pm 3miles SSW Prentice: funnel cloud spotted

6:05pm 4mi S Phillips: 1.25 inch hail

6:25pm 5mi SW Phillips: 2 inch hail

6:11pm 1mi S Phillips: 1 inch hail

7:00pm downed trees blocking street in bloomer (Chippewa Co.)

This report will be updated throughout the evening.