Several snowmobile trails closed in Marathon County

Several snowmobile trails in Marathon County have closed because of the warm conditions.

According to the trail report available on the county’s website, Zones 1, 2 and 3 closed Sunday morning, and are tentatively set to reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4.

Zone 4 will remain open with two partial closures, those being the 357-357 intersection, as well as the river crossing in Marathon City south of Hwy 29.

Zone 5 will also remain open. Two partial closures in that zone include Intersections 122-123 which are closed due to unsafe water/ice conditions.

“It’s a precautionary measure to save the snow that we have,” said Gus DeBels, president of the Nutterville Snow Nuts snowmobile club. “Trails need consistent, fresh snow to remain in good condition. Closing now can hopefully save a week or two later in the season.

For the full Marathon County trail report, visit the website here.

