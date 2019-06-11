Several road projects underway in Wisconsin Rapids

Wisconsin Rapids is under going some major road renovations.

East Grand Avenue and other intersections around the city are currently closed for repairs.

Mayor Zach Vruwink says that even though the construction may slow down the commute for some residents, it's a project that he says will bring a renewed infrastructure to the city.

"The street surface was over 60 years old, and went well beyond its expected life. The underground utilities was a different situation. So, we were able to prioritize that this year and get that done," Mayor Vruwink said.

Some of the intersections under construction are expected to be finished within the next two weeks before the 4th of July.

The construction on East Grand is expected to be finished at the end of the summer, maybe as late as October.