Several municipalities issue winter storm warnings, advisories

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With a winter storm that NewsChannel 7 meteorologists predict could bring over 6 inches of wet, heavy snow to portions of central and north central Wisconsin, many municipalities have issued winter weather warnings and advisories.
A Winter Storm Warning will be in place for the following municipalities from 1 p.m. on Sunday until 4 p.m. on Monday:
-Wausau
-Marshfield
-Wisconsin Rapids
-Antigo
-Merrill
-Eagle River
-Rhinelander
-Crandon
-Aurora
-Niagara
-Commonwealth
-Spread Eagle
Lac Du Flambeau
-Tomahawk
-Wausaukee
Officials encourage those that must travel to keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Stevens Point has issued a Snow Emergency, while Adams County has issued a Winter Weather Advisory.