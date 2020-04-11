Several municipalities issue winter storm warnings, advisories

With a winter storm that NewsChannel 7 meteorologists predict could bring over 6 inches of wet, heavy snow to portions of central and north central Wisconsin, many municipalities have issued winter weather warnings and advisories.

A Winter Storm Warning will be in place for the following municipalities from 1 p.m. on Sunday until 4 p.m. on Monday:

-Wausau

-Marshfield

-Wisconsin Rapids

-Antigo

-Merrill

-Eagle River

-Rhinelander

-Crandon

-Aurora

-Niagara

-Commonwealth

-Spread Eagle

Lac Du Flambeau

-Tomahawk

-Wausaukee

Officials encourage those that must travel to keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Stevens Point has issued a Snow Emergency, while Adams County has issued a Winter Weather Advisory.