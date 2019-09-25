Several injured as result of possible EF-2 tornado in western Wisconsin

The Chippewa County Sheriff's Department states multiple injuries occurred Tuesday night due to a tornado.

The first involved a semi driver on Highway 29 in the town of Wheaton. Witness video showed several semis overturned. Another person was injured when a mobile home was overturned. And several people who rely on electric medical devices needed assistance due to power outages.

First responders from Chippewa Fire District and mutual aid departments spent the evening check on residents and clearing roads.

WEAU-TV reports the tornado was likely and EF-2. It touched down between Elk Mound and Chippewa Falls.

The sheriff's department said homes along 26th Street south of Highway 29 were significantly damaged. Storage buildings, outbuildings and barns are also damaged.

Damage assessment continued Wednesday.

There have been no deaths reported as result of the tornado.